Bearaby

Tree Napper

$249.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bearaby

Medical research has shown that sleeping underweight makes us sleep and feel better. The weighted Tree Napper weaves stimulate the production of serotonin (happiness hormone), reduce cortisol (stress hormone) and give a sense of ease to help relax and fall asleep. Thereby, the weight of the Napper softly and evenly melts across the body, providing a gentle tactile input for an immediate calming effect. The Yarn is naturally weighted through nothing else than layer upon layer of plant-based tree fabric, making the blanket chunky soft and highly breathable. Which weight is right for me? Our Tree Napper is designed for a single person and comes in 3 different weights: 15 lbs 40" x 72" 20 lbs 45" x 72" 25 lbs 48" x 72" As a rule of thumb, the Tree Napper should be roughly 10% of your body weight (i.e. 150lb bodyweight = 15lb Napper weight). If you are in between weight categories (i.e. 170), we recommend going with the next higher weight category (i.e. 20lb). All our Nappers are hand knitted and both size and weight can vary slightly. Materials No artificial Filling Materials Hand-knitted the Tree Napper adds soothing weight without any artificial filling materials. Highly Breathable and extra soft Our Tree fabric Tencel™ Lyocell is made out of wood pulp from Eucalyptus Trees in a responsible closed-loop process Textiles of TENCEL™ Lyocell are more absorbent than cotton, softer than silk and cooler than linen. Our organic cotton is certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). GOTS-certified textiles meet top standards, from fiber to finished product 50% TENCEL™, 45% organic cotton, 5% spandex. Care Instructions All our Nappers are handknitted with love and are machine washable. Wash separately using a laundry bag for washing and drying. Wash temperature max 30 °C; gentle cycle; delicate or permanent-press cycle. Tumble Dry low. Nappers may take more than one cycle to be fully dried. To avoid stretching, do not hang.