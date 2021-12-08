Bearaby

Tree Napper

$279.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bearaby

Product Information Made from natural eucalyptus fibers, this silky-soft and sustainable cooling weighted blanket is perfect for hot sleepers. Weighted blankets have been medically proven to aid naturally deeper sleep cycles. The weight on your body stimulates the production of serotonin (the happy hormone), reduces cortisol (the stress hormone), and increases melatonin, which helps you fall (and stay) asleep. Our Tree Napper helps you sleep more deeply, and wake feeling rested and revitalized. Free shipping and hassle-free returns. Materials Made from natural eucalyptus fibers, TENCEL™ Lyocell is silky soft, with a lustrous sheen and smooth, cool-to-the-touch feel. TENCEL™ wicks away moisture which makes it perfect for hot sleepers. Using no irrigation or chemical fertilizers, TENCEL™ is 100% biodegradable and the most sustainable fabric on earth. It’s more absorbent than cotton, softer than silk and cooler than linen. FSC, STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® and Fairtrade International certified (48% Tencel, 47% Cotton and 5% Spandex) Care Instructions Wash separately in cold water, on a delicate or permanent-press cycle, using mild or eco-friendly detergent. Tumble dry on low. Avoid fabric softeners or bleach. Note: your Tree Napper may take more than one cycle to be fully dried. Avoid hanging your Napper to dry – it'll stretch out its lovely loops. Avoid top-loading washing and drying machines. Your Tree Napper comes with an organic cotton dust bag that makes it easy to store, wash, or take along. Learn more: How to wash a Bearaby weighted blanket Specs Our Napper is designed for a single person and comes in 3 different weights: 15 lbs - 40" x 72" 20 lbs - 45" x 72" 25 lbs - 48" x 72" Your Napper should be roughly 10% of your body weight (i.e 150lb body weight = 15lb Napper). If you're between weights, we recommend you go with the higher weight category (i.e 170lb weight would be best suited to a 20 lbs weighted blanket). The best-weighted blankets are handmade! Since our Nappers are hand-knit, size and weight can vary slightly between each blanket. Learn more in our ultimate weighted blanket guide.