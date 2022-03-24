Diaphane Candles

Tree In Bloom

£135.00

All proceeds go to charities supporting Ukraine. Celebrate spring with this special edition of the Tree of Light candle In Bloom. Decorated by hand with approx. 50 flowers on one side, the Tree in Bloom is guaranted to light up your room. And it smells blooooming amazing! Scented Large Tree of Light Beeswax Candle 300 mm x 300 mm x 25 mm Handmade and decorated by hand Please choose at checkout from the following options: decorated with blooms on one side decorated with blooms on both sides Composition: 100 % beeswax, cotton wick, dye, blooms scent Very Important: Do NOT expose the item to direct sunlight or a direct heating source. Please NOTE: The Beeswax has filtered out to remove any debris, however impurities might occur. This is a handmade item and minor imperfections can occur. The product is hand-poured in small batches meaning there can be small variations in colour.