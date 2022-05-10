Allbirds

Tree Dasher 2

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Allbirds

Meet The Tree Dasher 2, the next evolution of our best-selling running shoe with lighter, more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you running and nature winning. Best For: Everyday runs, walks, roads, light workouts No-Slip Heel Fit: Improved heel collar helps lock ankle in place A Cushier Crash Pad: Sportier, angular heel shape softens impact Where It’s Made: Vietnam. Learn more about our operations