United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Allbirds
Tree Dasher 2
$135.00
At Allbirds
Meet The Tree Dasher 2, the next evolution of our best-selling running shoe with lighter, more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you running and nature winning. Best For: Everyday runs, walks, roads, light workouts No-Slip Heel Fit: Improved heel collar helps lock ankle in place A Cushier Crash Pad: Sportier, angular heel shape softens impact Where It’s Made: Vietnam. Learn more about our operations