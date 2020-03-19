Homfa

Tree Bookshelf

$89.99 $69.99

【ARTISTIC AND HUMANISTIC DESIGN】With unique tree-shaped design, our shelves can perfectly conform to most popular household and office furnishing design, making your home and office more attractive and orderly. And it occupies little space, so it’d be a wonderful choice whether you place it in a narrow corridor/balcony, crowded living room or just beside your bed and working/studying/reading desk. 【SPACE SAVING】Homfa Tree bookcase is equipped with 9 shelves on which you can hold up to 5 books, saving yourself from stacks of books and clutter. Small space is never a limitation for your large storage needs! 【PREMIUM WOOD & FINE CRAFTSMANSHIP】The bookshelf is made of solid E1 particle wood with smooth surface. Also, with its highly hardness, it’s durable and won’t be decayed or damaged. 【CONVENIET LIFE & CONSIDERATE DETAILS】Equipped with thickened base panel, solid brackets together with tighten-connected right angles and transparent bottom suckers to floor, our HOMFA tree bookshelf provides the most reinforced supports to your daily-used books, CD, Albums, Working/Studying Files and so on. As you can set our HOMFA opening shelf beside your hand, it’s convenient for you to get what you specifically want from the shelf. 【SERVICE WARRANTY & MEASUREMENTS】The overall size of the bookshelf is 19.7L x 9.8W x 55.1H inches. Each Shelf’s size is 14.6 x 8.3 inches. We also have assembling video to help you with the assembling, so the assembly of this tree bookshelf is quite easy.