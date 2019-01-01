Moroccanoil

Moroccanoil Treatment is the original award-winning hair product that created the worldwide buzz on argan oil and pioneered oil-infused hair care. Rich in antioxidant argan oil and linseed (flax) seed extract, this iconic hair treatment instantly nourishes and helps strengthen hair, leaving it shinier and healthier-looking with each use. Proprietary formula detangles hair and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. The foundation for all hairstyling, it creates long-lasting smoothness, increases manageability and speeds up blow-drying time. Also available in Light for fine or light-colored hair. Fragranced with the signature Moroccanoil scent, an exotic blend of spicy amber aromas and sweet floral notes. Brand Story A story of success, an impulse for innovation and a relentless pursuit of high-performing oil-infused beauty products fashioned an iconic brand: Moroccanoil.