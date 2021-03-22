BBStoneStudio

Travertine Cutting Board

$40.00

The main idea of our product design studio is the production of accessories that last forever. We reduce consumption and surround ourselves with quality cookware. The travertine is polished and has a hanging hole on the handle - saves space in the kitchen cabinet. Natural stone has antibacterial properties, does not accumulate odors and bacteria. The board is used for slicing and serving snacks. Looks stylish on the table and is organically combined with other cutlery. We offer several sizes: Small: 28x15x2 cm; Medium: 35x20x2 cm. Care recommendations: The board is very easy to clean. After use, you can wipe it with a damp cloth or rinse under running water. Delivery: We pack your parcels securely, using all the recommendations of the delivery service. It is very rare for a package to be damaged in transit. Please check the integrity of the goods upon receipt. If the parcel arrives damaged, the recipient must immediately draw up an act with the courier. * This is a handmade product, your item may vary slightly from the picture.