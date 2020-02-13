Open Story

Traveler Backpack Black

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Keep exploring with the Traveler Backpack from Open Story™. Featuring a zip-open, lay-flat construction like your favorite suitcase, the interior of this generous travel backpack has three mesh compartments to keep your clothes organized. Along with space for your duds, it features dedicated laptop storage and additional pockets to tote everything you need for your time away. Zip closures and buckle straps help keep your items secure, while integrated RFID technology does the same for your information. It carries easily with a side handle, can be comfortably worn with its padded contact points and plays well with your favorite luggage, the trolley strap looping over your suitcase handle to keep everything together as you dash for your flight. For travelers by travelers. Open Story offers stylish luggage and accessories designed for modern adventure seekers. With thoughtful attention to detail, Open Story is ideal for every type of trip — always ready to explore with you, again and again.