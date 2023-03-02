Satisfyer

Traveler Air-pulse Clitoris Stimulator

$43.95

AIR-PULSE CLITORAL STIMULATION - The Satisfyer Traveler uses non-contact pressure-wave technology to provide feelings of suction and pulsations, similar to the sensations you feel during oral sex. 11 INTENSITIES - The Satisfyer Traveler has 11 different intensity settings you can switch between, allowing you to reach new sensual heights through intense clitoral stimulation. QUIET & DISCREET - The powerful motor of the Traveler is very quiet, ensuring that your journey to seventh heaven is discreet. WATERPROOF - The Traveler has an IPX7 waterproof rating, making it the perfect companion for the shower or bath. It's protected against immersion in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes of use. THE ULTIMATE TRAVEL COMPANION - The practical cap has a magnetic closure, making your pleasure pal a discreet and hygienic companion. Thanks to its compact size, the Satisfyer Traveler can be swiftly slipped into your bag.