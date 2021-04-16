Takeya

About This Item Details The Traveler is the ultimate leak-proof travel mug for hot beverages. Featuring a Flip-Lock(TM) lid that locks open for easy sipping and locks closed for a leak proof seal. The double wall vacuum insulation keeps your hot beverages the perfect sipping temperature for up to 12 hours. The 17oz Travel Mug is the perfect size to fit with single serve brewers. The unique loop handle is designed for easy pick up for taking your coffee on the go across the room or across town. - Color: merlot - Capacity: 17 oz. - 2.97" W x 2.97" D x 8.85" H - Imported Materials Stainless steel, polypropylene, silicone, powder coat Care Hand wash.