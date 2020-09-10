Acupressure Bracelets

Travel Wristbands, Motion Sickness Bracelet, Natural Nausea Relief, Bracelet Pair, Acupressure Tool, Acupressure Bands, Pressure Point (small/child 6.5″, Blue)

Adjustable acupressure wristbands for natural AcuPoint therapy Help relieve common ailments (nausea, motion sickness, vertigo) with this discreet, comfortable to wear pair of acupressure wristbands. Our acupressure bracelets are worn as a pair with the beads placing pressure on the underside of both wrists (P6, H7) and is proven to help relieve nausea, motion sickness, anxiety, phobias, stress, headaches, insomnia, migraines, and more. Acupressure Pressure Point Info P6 is used for nausea, motion sickness, morning sickness, carpal tunnel, vertigo, upset stomach, indigestion, dizziness. H7 aids to treat insomnia, irritability, stress, emotional imbalances, nervousness, anxiety, hyperactivity, palpitations, fear, and forgetfulness. Full directions and graphs included with every purchase. Materials and General Info Certified Medical Banding Material Manufactured in the USA. Bracelets are ¾” in width. Simple Hook and Loop Closure for Adjust Ability with slide on polished steel secure loop. Latex free accessory adhesive tapes for slippage or placement issues. Clinically proven to work. If you are new to acupressure/pressure point therapy allow your body a few days to acclimate and be consistent with use before or during onset of symptoms. Results should occur immediately with regular use. Bracelets should be Loosely snug NOT tight. Wear all bracelets with the closure end facing the outside pinky finger. Acupressure Bracelets are NOT considered a medical device. All natural. Our products feature VELCRO Brand fasteners. If you need assistance we are here to help! All information is provided with every purchase including customer service.