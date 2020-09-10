Acupressure Bracelets

Travel Wristbands, Motion Sickness Bracelet, Natural Nausea Relief, Bracelet Pair, Acupressure Tool, Acupressure Bands, Pressure Point (pair) (medium 8″, Black)

Adjustable acupressure wristbands for natural pressure point therapy Help relieve common ailments (nausea, motion sickness, vertigo) with this discreet, comfortable to wear pair of acupressure wristbands. Our acupressure bracelets are worn with the beads placing pressure on the underside of both wrists (P6, H7) and is proven to help relieve nausea, motion sickness, anxiety, phobias, stress, headaches, insomnia, migraines, and more. Acupressure Pressure Point Info P6 is used for nausea, motion sickness, morning sickness, carpal tunnel, vertigo, upset stomach, indigestion, dizziness. H7 aids to treat emotional imbalances, nervousness, anxiety, hyperactivity, palpitations, fear, and forgetfulness. In addition, it also helps to treat insomnia, irritability, stress and chest pain. This point also assists with relaxation. Full directions and graphs included with every purchase. Materials and General Info Certified Medical Banding Material Manufactured in the USA. Bracelets are ¾” in width. Simple Hook and Loop Closure for Adjust Ability. Clinically proven to work. If you are new to acupressure/pressure point therapy allow your body a few days to acclimate and be consistent with use before or during onset of symptoms. Results should occur immediately with regular use. Bracelets should be Loosely snug NOT tight. Acupressure Bracelets are NOT considered a medical device. All natural. Our products feature VELCRO Brand fasteners. If you need assistance we are here to help! All information is provided with every purchase including customer service.