Bellroy

Travel Wallet

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bellroy

Fit all of your travel documents in your pocket No more beading with nervous sweat as you shuffle through your bags, looking for your passport. The Travel Wallet enables you to keep all of your important documents in one place while fitting snugly in your pocket. With two note sections, a tailored passport pouch, card slots and even a handy pen, the only thing you need to worry about is making sure you get a window seat on the plane.