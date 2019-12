Chronicle Books

Travel Stub Diary

Organize travel memorabilia with this handy take-along album. Protective sleeves in two different sizes preserve keepsakes, from ticket stubs and business cards to photos, postcards, and maps. With space in the margins for jotting down notes, the Travel Stub Diary can be used as a scrapbook of souvenirs or an on-the-go guide to favorite hotspots. Acid-free pages will keep travel memories in tip-top shape for years to come.