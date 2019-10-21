Clinique

Travel Size Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm

$9.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Clinique's lightweight Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm quickly dissolves tenacious eye and face makeups as well as sunscreens. It transforms from a solid balm into a silky oil upon application. It cleans thoroughly, rinses off completely, and gently helps remove the stress of pollution so skin looks younger, longer.Solutions For:Makeup RemovalCleansingFormula Facts/Benefits:Allergy Tested100% Fragrance FreeOphthalmologist tested Appropriate for contact lens wearersParaben FreeNon-greasyNon-dryingFor all skin typesExplore Clinique's Custom Fit Cleansers - Click here!