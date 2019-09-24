Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Urban Decay
Travel Size Summer Solstice All Nighter Long-lasting Makeup Setting Spray
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Decay
Summer Solstice All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray is Urban Decay's iconic long-lasting makeup setting spray in a refreshing summer scent. Now in travel size.
Featured in 1 story
11 New Products Coming To Ulta This June
by
Thatiana Diaz
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lancôme
Miracle Cushion Liquid Cushion Compact Foundation
$47.00
from
Lancôme
BUY
DETAILS
Make Up For Ever
Make Up For Ever Ultra Hd Invisible Cover Foundation
$43.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Make Up For Ever
Ultra Hd Perfector
$36.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Tom Ford Beauty
Traceless Foundation Spf 15
$80.00
from
Tom Ford
BUY
More from Urban Decay
DETAILS
Urban Decay
Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette
$49.00
$24.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Decay
Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-on Eye Pencil
$22.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Decay
All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder
$34.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Decay
Glide-on Eye Pencil
$22.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted