Urban Decay

Travel-size Naked Skin

$12.00 $10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Decay

Going somewhere? Take Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer with you. We shrunk down our full-size component into a super-packable travel size—and made it available in some of our most popular shades. Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer gives you buildable, even coverage with a luminous, demi-matte finish. Ultra lightweight, this high-tech formula gives you full coverage in an instant. For complete coverage, just keep building; no matter how much you apply, Naked Skin Concealer always blends beautifully and NEVER settles into fine lines. We loaded Naked Skin Concealer with lots of ingredients that are good for your skin. Matrixyl 3000 contains anti-wrinkle peptides to improve skin’s youthful appearance and elasticity. Japanese green tea revitalizes and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines. Litchiderm™ (derived from lychee fruit) protects against dehydration, resulting in a brighter, more radiant complexion. And sodium hyaluronate helps skin attract and retain moisture. This travel-size version looks exactly the same as the original—only about half the size (so it’s even easier to pack). The modern flocked applicator lays down just the right amount of product, and it’s soft enough to use on the delicate skin under the eyes. Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free. Fill Weight: 2 ML / 0.06 FL OZ