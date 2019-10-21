Too Faced

Travel Size Better Than Sex Mascara

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

A mascara so amazing, it's...Better Than Sex!Too Faced's hourglass-shaped brush was designed after discovering the bust-waist-hip ratio of an iconic silver screen blonde bombshell held the secret to the perfect brush silhouette that separates, coats and curls each lash to voluptuous perfection. One coat of the carbon black formula and lashes are full, defined, and stretched to unbelievable lengths.Benefits:The #1-selling prestige mascara in AmericaFilm-forming polymers lock curl in placeAcacia Senegal Tree Extract sets volumeHourglass-shaped brush helps coat every lashPeptides condition lashesVegan friendlyCruelty freeResults:100% saw longer lashes**100% saw dramatic volume**93% saw base-to-tip curl**97% said this mascara creates a false lash effect***Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Unit Sales, January through February 2018**Results observed in a consumer study.