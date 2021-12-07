Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fresh
Travel Size Best-selling Face Mask Set
$88.00
$70.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A limited-edition set featuring four travel-sized face mask to firm, nourish and smooth skin.
More from Fresh
Fresh
Travel Size Best-selling Face Mask Set
BUY
$70.40
$88.00
Nordstrom
Fresh
Color & Care Hydrating Lip Set
BUY
$25.00
Nordstrom
Fresh
Rose Face Mask
BUY
C$80.00
Sephora
Fresh
Rose Face Mask 30ml
BUY
£22.00
Cult Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted