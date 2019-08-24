SAIREIDER

Travel Neck Pillow Airplane Sleeping Adjustable U-shape 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Cushion With Portable Bag, Sleep Mask And Earplugs

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

Welcome to learn more details about SAIREIDER travel pillows! Our neck pillows is carefully designed to offer you the best comfort and convenience in travel. We believe that good rest could help you enjoy more fun in travel. ♥-Some product features you may be interested in: ⇒-100% Memory Foam Our travel pillow is made of 100% memory foam with high quality elasticity and breathability. The memory foam we used us also called ”3-second return” foam, so you could let go of your worries about foam deformation. ⇒-Adjustable Buckle Drawstring We add an adjustable buckle on the memory foam travel pillow to fit different size needs and give extra support to keep the pillow in place.A comfortable pillow for whole family! ⇒-U-shape & Back-flat Cut The neck pillow is designed in U shape with a flat cut at back which helps better support our neck and hold our head, prevents it from pushing forward or leaning on seat neighbor when sleeping. ⇒-Removable Insert & Soft Velour Cover The travel neck pillow cover material is ultra soft velour, which is much more friendly to our skin. As face-contacting pillow, the cover must be soft enough to help reduce the hurt to our face skin during long travel. And you could wash the cover regularly since the insert is removable. ⇒-Portable Storage Bag& Travel Accessories Gift You could get an extra storage bag to take the travel pillow down to 1/2 original size. Then you can take it on the plane, train, car or airplane without using up valuable space. Eye mas, earplugs would easily help you block out sound and light and get a peaceful rest almost anywhere. ♥-We offer professional prompt customer service and money back guarantee to meet your satisfaction. It’s time to add extra comfort to your travel, business trip, office rest. You deserve higher quality rest!