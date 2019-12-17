Chronicle Books

Travel Listography: Exploring The World In Lists

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

FOR TRAVEL LOVERS: With over a million copies sold, now fans of the hit Listography journal series can list all of their travel adventures, near and far, past trips and future destinations. With over 70 thought-provoking topics ranging from the quintessential (countries to visit, world cuisines to try) to the idiosyncratic (memorable people I've met, animals seen in the wild), this sweetly illustrated journal will serve as a unique and inspiring time capsule for years to come. A perfect gift for the traveler at heart! Check out our other titles: Spirit, Music, Parenthood, Film, Literary, Future, a boardgame, and more..