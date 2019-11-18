Zoppen

Travel Document Organizer

$14.99

Imported Trifold closure Travel Priority - the wallet is made from high quality ECO-Friendly PU leather, passed Euro REACH Quality Standard, US EN71 and US CA Prop 65 Test Travel Protection - Keep Identification-Thief away from you and protect your personal information with inside RFID blocking shield material under frequence 13.56 Mhz, safe your privacy Travel Organized - Roomy and Collected, 1 passport pocket, 1 boarding pass compartment, 3 credit cards slots, 1 id slot, 1 sim card pouch, 1 coupon ticket slot, 1 cellphone pouch (max 5.8 inches), 1 money & coins zippered pocket (fit U.S. money), 1 key holder and 1 pen holder, 1 slim pocket Travel Smart - Store your carry-on essentials and travel documents in one slim and lightweight bag and never miss or lost them if you really needed Travel Classical - Vintage looking, Chic style, Multi-functional design, Soft and Comfort touching, various refine colors to match your taste Zoppen Mulit-purpose Rfid Blocking Travel Passport Wallet - Version 4 It was made from premium polyurethane and faux suede, offer a better grip on the clutch. The new one has more comfort touching base on the more sponge added. Well organized your carry-on travel essentials, such as passport,boarding pass, credit cards, id card, coupons, tickets, key, money, coins, smartphone, sim card, pen and etc. Keep them all in the bag and protect them well during travel anywhere you go. Durable and lightweight, you can hold it or put it into the bags to carry with you. Product Specific : * Eco-friendly material : High quality PU leather - passed Euro REACH Quality Standard, US EN71 and US CA Prop 65 Test * Safety : Rfid blocking material inside to protect your personal information * Measurement : 7.5" x 5.0" x 1.0" inches ( 19 x 12.5 x 2.5 cm ) * Roomy : 1 Passport pouch, 3 Card slots, 1 ID Pouch, 2 ticket compartment, 1 Zip pocket, 1 Sim card slot, 1 Pen holder * More functional : Fit U.S. money and 5.8" Smartphone (max) * Comfort: more sponge added makes cluth getting better touch feel Product