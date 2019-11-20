Mejuri

Travel Case

C$110.00

Take the Travel Case wherever you go while keeping your jewelry in place. It’s compact enough to fit in your purse or luggage. Like our fine jewelry, we’re not compromising style or quality. Together with expert artisans, we’ve handcrafted our Travel Case for your every day in grain leather. Plus, add a personal touch with monogram letters. - Handcrafted in grain leather. - Anti-tarnish microsuede interior lining. - Case size: 4 x 4 x 1.4 inches. - Metal zipper closure. - Four necklace hooks with pocket. - Six holes for earrings. - Ring holder: 0.5 x 2 inches. Recommend for regular ring sizes. - Custom monogramming optional and free of charge. - Monogrammed items not eligible for return. - Maximum of 3 letters, all uppercase. - English only, no spaces or special other characters allowed.