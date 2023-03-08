EverSnug

Travel Blanket And Pillow

$34.95 $29.95

Buy Now Review It

THE PERFECT TRAVEL COMPANION: Forget thin airline blankets that never keep you warm, the EverSnug Travel Blanket is a lightweight and extra comfy all-season blanket that is the perfect travel companion. At 65” in length and 40” in width the ultra cosy blanket is large enough to keep you and your friend warm. Our patent pending travel blanket is perfect for locations such as the car, plane, airport, camping and many more. PREMIUM MICRO PLUSH FABRIC: Our carefully crafted Microplush Blanket is ultra soft and lush, you wont want ever take it off! Made with our exclusive premium microfleece yarns, creating a velvety and fuzzy feel that is soft to the touch. USE IT AS A PILLOW OR A BLANKET: Not only does the travel blanket keep you warm when needed, the Microplush carrying case can also act as the perfect place to rest your head. ATTACH IT TO YOUR SUITCASE OR BACKPACK: The hand luggage sleeve at the back of the carrying case allows you to easily attach it to your suitcase. The included backpack clip / carabiner allows you to clip the travel blanket to any backpack or your luggage. THE EVERSNUG PROMISE: We at EverSnug stand behind our products with the greatest confidence that you, our customer will love our products just as much as we do. However, if for any reason you did not fall in love with your product, we have your back by providing a 100% love it or your money back guarantee.