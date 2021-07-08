Made By Design

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 19 Inches (H) x 12.99 Inches (W) x 8.26 Inches (D) Weight: 2.42 Pounds Suggested Age: 18 Years and Up Shell Material: Polyester Interior Features: Zip Pocket, Mesh Pocket, Large Interior Compartment Exterior Features: Backpack Straps, Adjustable Strap, Front Zip Pocket Main Compartment Closure: Zip Closure Capacity (Volume): 35 Liter Fits Laptop: Up to 17 Inches Battery: No Battery Used Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 80134593 UPC: 191907546880 Item Number (DPCI): 069-10-9352 Origin: Imported Description Make traveling easy with the Travel Backpack from Made By Design™. This 19-inch backpack opens flat to reveal a large mesh organizer and two small zipper pockets to offer plenty of space for carrying your clothes, toiletries and other essentials, and it features a padded laptop pocket on the outside to safely carry a 17-inch laptop. Additionally, exterior smaller zip pockets give you more storage space for your daily tech or essentials. Designed with adjustable back straps and a tote handle for easy carrying, this travel backpack features an integrated trolly strap that makes it easy to slip over the handle of a wheeled bag for effortless carrying through airports and more. Everyday ingenuity that’s a joy to use. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.