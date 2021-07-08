‎Ytonet

Travel Backpack For 15.6 Inch Laptop

Travel Laptop Backpack for Women Men - Carry on backpack for women, durable and water-resistant polyester material with sturdy zippers. Roomy storage meets all you need! Perfect as a travel backpack, laptop bag, travel bookbag, laptop backpack, college backpack, school backpack, nursing school bag, work backpack for teacher doctor, bookbag purse for women, weekender backpack etc. Say Goodbye to Chaos - This school Backpack for Women designed with tons of pockets. 1 padded laptop pocket for 15.6" laptop, 2 x exterior pockets, 2 x exterior side pockets, 1 x roomy main compartment, 6 x interior pockets, 1 x back zipper pocket. 15.6 laptop backpack for women is roomy enough to hold your books, iPad, Kindle, cell phone, wallet, umbrella, lunchbox, cosmetics, etc. Keep all your items well-organized USB Port - With a USB charging port extended on the side of the laptop bookbag and built-in a charging cable inside of the college backpack for women, it offers easy access to charge your phone when you are carrying this backpack purse on the road via connecting your power bank(POWER BANK is not included) Functional & Safety - Back zipper pocket and the RFID pocket of this backpack purse for women can protect your personal information from being stolen by an RFID scanner (e.g. credit cards, passports). A good choice for daily commute, work, travel backpack for women airline approved, laptop bag for women, business trips, bookbag for women, backpack for middle school and high school Comfort & Convenience - Wide top open design keeps the mount large, providing visible and easy access to the items at the bottom of the travel backpack, you can even take in/out your lunchbox easily; About this bookbag for women with adjustable padded shoulder straps can release your pressure on the back and shoulder; The luggage strap can be easily inserted and fixed to the handle of a trolley or suitcase, making it very convenient for travelling