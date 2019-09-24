Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Travalo
Travalo Pure Easy Fill Perfume Spray In Silver
$12.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Bed Bath & Beyond
The innovative Travalo Pure Easy Fill Perfume Spra... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
What This Model Always Carries In Her Work Bag
by
Jessica Chou
Need a few alternatives?
LL's Magnetic Clay Bath
Natural Detox Clay Bath
$39.00
from
LL's Magnetic Clay
BUY
The Seaweed Bath Co.
Detox Bath
$12.89
from
The Seaweed Bath Co.
BUY
Pursoma
Resurrection Bath
$32.00
from
Pursoma
BUY
Elemental Herbology
Detox Botanical Bathing Infusion
$35.00
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Travalo
Travalo
Pure Easy Fill Perfume Spray
$12.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
More from Body Care
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
How Harper Watters Found Power In Lipstick & Heels
You might not be familiar with the name Harper Watters, but you've probably seen one of his viral videos. Maybe the one where the professional ballet
by
Thatiana Diaz
Celebrity Beauty
Harry Styles Cut His Hair Short — & It's Sending Fans Into A...
Picture this: The year is 2016; the boy band One Direction officially broke up months ago; and former member and standout singer Harry Styles has made plans
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted