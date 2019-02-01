Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
COS

Transparent Shirt

$125.00
At COS
An updated classic, this shirt is made from a lightweight blend of cotton and mulberry silk with a transparent quality. Cut for a straight, slightly A-line fit, it has a slightly oversized collar, a hidden button-up front and a softly curved hem.
Featured in 1 story
Shop The Essence Of #OldCeline At These Stores
by Emily Ruane