Rains

Transparent Belt Jacket – Glossy Red

$140.00 $75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cara Cara

We love the feminine silhouette of the Belt Jacket, featuring an attached belt on the backside of the jacket that can be tied to cinch in the waist. Plus the glossy red color is a standout in any rain. Details: 100% Thermoplastic Polyurethane Drawstring hood with built-in cap Front placket with rubberized tonal snap buttons Ventilation under armpit, adjustable cuffs Large utilitarian pockets with rubberized tonal snap button Slit at center back