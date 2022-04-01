Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Transparent Beach Tote Bag – Clear/lavender

$30.00

At a glance Customizable with Patches Fit & style Tote bag is perfect for beach trips, long weekends and everyday use Spacious main compartment with an interior zip pocket and cell phone pocket offers plenty of space for storing essentials Transparent design lets you see what you've packed into the bag Magnetic closure keeps your items secure Double handles and carrying handle let you carry the bag any way you like Customizable with patches Number of patches that fit depends on width of patches chosen; reference patch size chart for further guidance Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 13.75 Inches (H) x 22 Inches (W) x 8 Inches (D) Shell Material: PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) Bag Structure: Unstructured Interior Features: Cell Phone Pocket, Zip Pocket Exterior Features: No Compartments or Pockets Main Compartment Closure: Magnetic Closure Handle Type: Double Handle, Carrying Handle Handle Material: Polyester Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Street Date: April 2, 2022 TCIN: 83814643 UPC: 195994912771 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-0090 Origin: Imported Description This Beach Tote Bag from Stoney Clover Lane x Target is perfect for staying organized on your next beach trip or weekend vacation. The spacious main compartment with an interior zip pocket and cell phone pocket provides you with plenty of space for storing essentials, while the magnetic closure keeps everything secure. Plus, it features both double handles and a carrying handle so you can carry it in the way that's most comfortable for you. Designed with a transparent exterior with pastel-colored accents, the bag allows you to see inside without opening it to remind yourself what you packed inside. Best of all, this tote bag can be customized with patches to lend it a touch of your own unique style — consult the patch size chart to determine how many patches can fit on the bag. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you. Customizable with Patches This item can be customized with patches from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target Collection If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.