Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Forever 21
Transparent Baguette Shoulder Bag
$14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Forever 21
Need a few alternatives?
Sintra
Clear Mini Clutch Bag With Pearl Chain
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
Coach
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
BUY
$395.00
Coach
Staud
Bean Leather Clutch
BUY
$102.37
$195.00
Nordstrom
Wandler
Penelope Micro Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
£520.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Forever 21
Forever 21
Transparent Baguette Shoulder Bag
BUY
$14.99
Forever 21
Forever 21
Quilted Transparent Crossbody Bag
BUY
$17.99
Forever 21
Forever 21
Drop-sleeve Polo Shirt
BUY
$17.99
Forever 21
Forever 21
Braided Square-toe Sandals
BUY
$14.99
Forever 21
More from Shoulder Bags
Sintra
Clear Mini Clutch Bag With Pearl Chain
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
Coach
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
BUY
$395.00
Coach
Staud
Bean Leather Clutch
BUY
$102.37
$195.00
Nordstrom
Wandler
Penelope Micro Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
£520.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted