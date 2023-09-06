Brush on Block

Translucent Mineral Powder Sunscreen Spf 50

$46.00

At Brush on Block

Provides broad spectrum SPF 50 protection Apply and reapply with ease Perfect sunscreen for all your everyday activities Can be worn alone or over makeup Safe sunscreen for children and sensitive skin Goes on translucent - won't affect your normal skin tone Great for protecting skin, scalp, part lines and thinning hair No greasy texture, messy hands or white residue Won't run in or sting your eyes Sweat and water resistant for up to 80 minutes Will not soak into clothes, upholstery or sports equipment Compact self-dispensing brush - put it in your bag or pocket and go Won’t loosen your grip! Ideal for tennis, golf, biking or any sport where greasy, slippery hands are to be avoided Reef-friendly Mineral Sunscreen – no Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Avobenzone or any other banned chemical sunscreen actives Gluten-free, Vegan and Cruelty-free Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide are the only two sunscreen active ingredients that the FDA labels generally recognized as safe and effective (GRASE).