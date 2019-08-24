Laura's iconic, cult-favorite setting powder now comes in a glow finish.
For the first time, you can set your look with a naturally luminous finish. We infused our Translucent Loose Setting Powder with a custom blend of pearl pigments to lock in your look for 12-hours.
12 Hour Luminous Finish:
Custom pearl blend creates a radiant finish with a touch of sheer coverage that resists settling into fine lines and pores. Keeps makeup in place for 12 hours.
Weightless Texture:
This lightweight, innovative powder doubles the wear of foundation without adding weight or texture.
No Photo Flashback:
This no-flashback formula is perfect for photos and creates a soft-focus effect to subtly blur the look of fine lines and imperfections without looking cakey.
Two Shades for Virtually All Skintones:
Translucent: Perfect for fair to medium and tan skin tones.
Translucent Medium Deep: Ideal for medium-deep to deep skin tones.
Non-comedogenic. Non-caking. Dermatologically-tested.
Apply with the specially designed Glow Powder Brush (sold separately) to set makeup flawlessly and prolong wear.