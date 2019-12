Laura Mercier

Translucent Loose Setting Powder

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What Else You Need to Know: This award-winning powder locks in makeup for long-lasting wear without adding weight or texture. It absorbs oil and reduces shine all day, creating a flawless, matte finish with no flashback in photos. These truly-translucent shades work on all skin tones, and create a soft-focus effect to subtly blur fine lines and imperfections.