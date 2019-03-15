All over loose powder that effortlessly sets your makeup, balances oils and provides a natural, skin-like finish.Translucent: fair to tan skin tones|||Translucent |Loose Setting Powder(0.35 oz. / 10.0 g)Formula Attributes Weightless, ultra fine powder provides a flawless finish Multi-use, perfect for all over application Balances oils on the skin, while providing a natural skin-like finish Doesn't disturb your makeupKey Ingredients Silk powder absorbs oil while providing a diffused appearance Papaya extracts evens skin tone Avocado extracts moisturizes skin