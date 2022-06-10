Laura Mercier

Translucent Loose Setting Powder

What it is: A sheer, silky, best-selling powder that sets your makeup and feels luxuriously dense in the jar and refined on your skin. Who it's for: Anyone with normal to oily skin types. What it does: It applies evenly and blends effortlessly, leaving behind a modern matte finish with a touch of sheer coverage. The translucent shade works on virtually all skin types. Like all Laura Mercier setting powders, it has a soft-focus effect that subtly blurs the look of fine lines and imperfections. It won't settle into fine lines or pores and never looks cakey. How to use: Preparing the puff (sold separately) is key. Press the powder puff into the loose powder, then work the powder into the puff by folding and rubbing the halves together or by tapping the powdered side vigorously on the back of your hand. Gently press the puff onto your skin, using a rolling motion to work the powder in. As with all setting powders, apply after any creamy formulas, including crème blush. Powder only. Puff sold separately. 1 oz. Oil-free Made in the USA Item #10669U Ingredients Talc, Magnesium Myristate, Nylon-12, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Lauroyl Lysine, Methicone, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Butylparaben, Ultramarines (Cl 77007), Iron Oxides (Cl 77491, Cl 77492, Cl 77499). Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging