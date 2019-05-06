Fatboy

Transloetje Table Lamp, Violet

$109.00

Transloetje comes in 8 different colours, all equally sweet. It might be easier to choose a full Transloetje rainbow, instead of only picking one. Each lamp has a different colour wire powerfully highlighting the subtle shade of the different Transloetjes. Thanks to its transparency, the old-fashioned light bulb is the center of attention. But don't be fooled, despite of its retro appearance the lamp is in fact an energy saving LED light. Equipped with a tactile switch, the lamp turns on by a simple touch of its base. Tap again to increase the intensity and brightness of the bulb.