Fatboy

Transloetje Table Lamp

$109.00

Buy Now Review It

At 2Modern

Do you recognize me? If so, you could be experiencing dj vu! Weve stripped down Edison the Petit to give you Transloetje. Whats in the name? We wanted to create a TRANSparent version of Edison the Petit. Luce means light in Italian and when you translate it phonetically to Dutch, you will get the name Loetje. It is as simple as that!