The MECCA view: This serum-drenched mask transforms dull and dehydrated skin, leaving you with a glowing, luminous look. The blend of natural botanicals, including kakadu plum, finger lime and pepper leaf, along with skin-boosting niacinamide and hyadisine, work to plump and brighten your complexion in just 10 minutes. It's ideal when you need to prep your skin for an event. Key ingredients: Niacinamide: a brightening agent that strengthens the skin's barrier. Kakadu plum extract: a powerful antioxidant rich in vitamin C that protects the skin against premature aging. Finger lime extract: a natural source of AHAs that leave the complexion smoother, brighter and more even. Made without: Parabens, PEGs, sulfates (SLS/SLES), GMOs, mineral oils, petrolatum or synthetic colours Pair it with: Go-To Properly Clean Go-To Face Hero MECCA MAX SPOT DOTS Blemish Busting Patches