DKNY

Transfer Stitch Sweater

$89.00 $57.85

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Swing into some serious leveling up with our Birthstone Threader. Birthstones are believed to be aura enhancers. Always a positive. The natural gem suspended on a delicate gold chain gently sways and sparkles as it catches the light, creating a high-vibe atmosphere all around you. Sweep your hair back to show it off.