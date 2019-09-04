Sagely Naturals

Tranquility Roll-on

$29.99

Packed with CBD – a naturally occurring compound found in hemp - and essential oils of Lavender, Bergamot and Chamomile, Sagely Naturals Roll-On inspires feelings of tranquility and relaxation. The Tranquility collection of products help you gently close all those open “tabs” in your mind, and assist your body in taking a long, slow, deep breath—it’s that elusive feeling of wakeful calm. Our original formula was created by PhD chemists, in state of the art facilities and with premium hemp, made only in the USA. 50 mg CBD