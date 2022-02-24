Anthropologie

Tranquil Faux Fur Throw Blanket

$118.00 $82.60



Style No. 64682420; Color Code: 055 We have a soft spot for faux fur, and this throw blanket is no exception. Available in your pick of soothing hues, this blanket invites endless fuzzy feels into your home all year long. 100% polyester Oeko-Tex certified, this item is made using eco-friendly production methods and is free from over 300 harmful chemicals, toxins, and irritants Dry clean Imported