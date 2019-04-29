Trancoso Dusty Blue Floral Print Two-piece Maxi Dress
$62.00
At Lulus
Lulus Exclusive! Get groovin' in the Lulus Trancoso Dusty Blue Floral Print Two-Piece Maxi Dress! This dress is double the fun with a two-piece design shaped from lightweight woven fabric, in a tropical white, red, and green floral print. The breezy maxi skirt, with side slits and an elasticized back, is topped off with a smocked crop top, with elasticized, ruffled, off-the-shoulder straps. Hidden side zipper on skirt.
Unlined.
100% Rayon.
Hand Wash Cold.
Imported.