A boxy, wool-blend jumper with a psychadelic stripe pattern - crafted in Spain by lauded Barcelona-based label Paloma Wool. Beloved by industry veterans and newbies alike, Paloma Wool's washed-out aesthetic with hints of ‘70s hues and ‘90s tailoring has become synonymous with the label. This jumper is crafted from a thick wool-blend, with a contrastingly hued graphic of bold stripes. The relaxed cut makes it the perfect, everyday throw-on - try pairing with the label's wide-leg trousers. Read more Features Wool-blend jumper Striped Two contrasting hues Ribbed trims Cocooning cut Crew-neck Composition & Care 36% Wool; 35% Alpaca; 15% Polyamide; 13% Elastane Dry clean only About Paloma Wool Paloma Wool began life as the personal project of Barcelona-based aesthete and artist Paloma Lanna. As an investigation into the act of getting dressed, Lanna creates limited-edition capsule collections alongside complimentary series of photographs. Paloma Wool’s aesthetic code is distinct and consistent, spreading like wild fire to gain cult status. Explore the label’s sketch-adorned shirts, dusky hued knits and textured, minimal tailoring.