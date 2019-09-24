STABLE DESIGN FOR ELITE-LEVEL TRAINING. - Designed for elite-level lifting, the Nike Romaleos 3 XD features a honeycomb-patterned plate for stability, while Flywire technology and a dynamic strap provides a supportive fit during your workout. Benefits - Flexible forefoot allows the shoe to bend with your foot.. TPU plate with honeycomb pattern for a stable feel.. Dynamic strap wraps the midfoot for a supportive fit.. Product Details - Flywire technology . Rubber outsole Shown: Wolf Grey/Black/Cool Grey. Style: AO7987-010. .