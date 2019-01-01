Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTotes
Nike

Training Duffel Bag (large)

$50.00
At Nike
The Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large) features a durable design and a spacious main compartment built for the daily grind. Its padded shoulder strap offers comfortable carrying, while a mesh exterior pocket provides convenient storage.
Featured in 1 story
18 Duffle Bags To Refresh Your Travel Style
by Ray Lowe