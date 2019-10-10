Training Crew Socks

£10.95

At Nike

COMFORT AND SUPPORT. - Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel. Benefits - Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.. Thick terry sole provides comfort and impact absorption.. Ribbed arch band offers a supportive feel.. Crew silhouette covers your ankle and lower calf.. Product Details - Fabric: 69% cotton/28% polyester/2% elastane/1% nylon. Machine wash. ImportedColour Shown: Multi-Colour. Style: SX7664-901. .