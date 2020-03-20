Terrain

Trailing Jade, Copper Pot

$64.00 $50.88

Buy Now Review It

At Terrain

A metallic copper pot offers a modern display for a trailing jade plant, perfect for gifting. - A terrain exclusive - Trailing jade, copper pot, soil, moss, plastic grower's pot - Indoor or sheltered outdoor use - Keep indoors with bright or direct sunlight at room temperature (65-80 degrees F). Avoid drafts, vents, and temperature extremes. - Water thoroughly when soil is dry to touch. Outer pot does not drain. Remove grower’s pot when watering and allow excess water to drain before replacing. - Plant: USA Pot: Imported 6-12"H, 6.5"W This requires an additional shipping charge of $10.00.