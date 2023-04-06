Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
ALOHAS
Trailblazer Platform Lug Buckle Loafer
$240.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer
BUY
$268.00
Reformation
Marsèll
Alluce Leather Loafers
BUY
$1175.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Steve Madden
Lawrence Bone Leather Loafer
BUY
$69.97
$99.95
Steve Madden
Topshop
Laura Chunky Loafer
BUY
$45.00
$60.00
ASOS
More from ALOHAS
ALOHAS
Goldie Sandals
BUY
$138.00
Zappos
ALOHAS
Blair - Black And White Leather Boots
BUY
$217.00
$310.00
alohas
ALOHAS
Katiuska - White Leather Boots
BUY
£165.00
£235.00
alohas
ALOHAS
South Bicolour Leather Boots
BUY
£228.00
alohas
More from Flats
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer
BUY
$268.00
Reformation
Marsèll
Alluce Leather Loafers
BUY
$1175.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Steve Madden
Lawrence Bone Leather Loafer
BUY
$69.97
$99.95
Steve Madden
Topshop
Laura Chunky Loafer
BUY
$45.00
$60.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted